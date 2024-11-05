Business Standard
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi arrives in Lucknow, set to attend events in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Lucknow, set to attend events in Raebareli

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told that despite his busy schedule, Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Raebareli, will be visiting Raebareli to fulfil his duties as an MP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday. Several party leaders welcomed him upon his arrival.

As part of his visit Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will attend several events today in Raebareli. He will also inaugurate the newly built Shaheed Chowk, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads and attend a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told ANI that despite his busy schedule, Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Raebareli, will be visiting Raebareli to fulfil his duties as an MP.

 

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli. DISHA meeting is presided over by Lok Sabha MP. Despite such a busy schedule, he is going to Raebareli to carry out his responsibility as an MP. He will also inaugurate a few roads, he will also inaugurate a Shaheed Chowk...This is a one-day visit. He will go to Hyderabad in the evening..."

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will visit Hyderabad to meet with intellectuals and stakeholders regarding the caste survey initiated by the state government.

Giving details about the caste survey Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that it is being conducted for the first time in Telangana.

"Rahul Gandhi will reach Hyderabad to hold a meeting with intellectuals, stakeholders on caste survey initiated by the state government...A caste survey is being conducted for the first time in Telangana...Each enumerator has been given 150 houses to survey and accordingly, the decision will be taken for their benefit," Telangana Minister Prabhakar said on Monday.

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI

Toxic smog blankets Delhi as winter nears, air quality index hits 'severe'

Chhath Puja

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Patna Ghat on first-day of Chhath Puja

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP cabinet clears new rules for DGP appointment through selection committee

Embassy REIT CEO Aravind Maiya resigns following Sebi suspension directive

Embassy REIT CEO Aravind Maiya resigns following Sebi suspension directive

Salman Khan

Salman Khan receives second death threat; Rs 5 crore ransom demanded

In October, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that a detailed Caste survey would be conducted in Telangana between 6 November to 30 November.

"A detailed Caste Survey is going to be conducted in Telangana between 6 November to 30 November. We promised this during elections and now we are fulfilling it," Telangana Minister Prabhakar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: All privately owned resources cannot be acquired by govt, says SC; overrules previous verdict

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: PM Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Brampton, asks Canada to uphold rule of law

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, rahul

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi promises to establish medical college in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul refrains from criticising Modi at poll campaign, says it is 'boring'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Protecting Constitution is India's primary battle, says Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon