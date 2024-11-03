Rahul refrains from criticising Modi at poll campaign, says it is 'boring'

Business Standard
Priyanka, who spoke earlier, accused PM Modi of favoring big business interests over the well-being of the people

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who held a joint meeting with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here as part of the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, on Sunday refrained from criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others but spoke more about the family and his sister, who is the party candidate in Wayanad.

He said Priyanka, during her speech, had already spoken about PM Modi. "And, anyway, she has already mentioned Mr. Modi and we all bored of him... then why mention him twice," Rahul Gandhi said during the meeting.

"In this meeting, I have a choice in front of me to either give a political message or a speech I would give to my family members. I would rather speak to you like I speak to my family. I would like to give a speech more about the candidate herself," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the rally.

My sister has always been a campaigner. She never stood for election. That should tell you something about her character, he said.

Sharing their nostalgic memories of childhood when they competed with each other using the cameras gifted by their father (late Rajiv Gandhi) for capturing the best photograph, he said, "I still don't remember who won the competition.. ok.. she (Priyanka ) is now saying that I won."  He said Priyanka had travelled a long distance from the little girl taking the photographs.

"She understands that the beauty is that everyone has millions and millions of labels, every single person is unique, everything is unique - someone might see weakness, she'll see strength - that is my sister," the Leader of Opposition said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Priyanka can do more roles than him.

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi

