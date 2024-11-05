Business Standard
Home / India News / Toxic smog blankets Delhi as winter nears, air quality index hits 'severe'

Toxic smog blankets Delhi as winter nears, air quality index hits 'severe'

The city's overall score on an air quality index kept by India's top pollution authorities was 'very poor' at 384, the ministry added, and was likely to stay there until Thursday

air pollution, AQI

An index range of 401 to 500 falls into the 'severe' category, implying it affects healthy people, but is more serious for those already fighting disease. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A toxic smog shrouded the Indian capital on Tuesday, driving air quality in some areas into the "severe" range ahead of winter, when cold air traps pollutants and brings a spike in respiratory illnesses. 
The mix of smoke, emissions, and dust is an annual problem for authorities in New Delhi, with vehicles, construction dust, and smoke from farm fires in the adjoining northern states of Punjab and Haryana among the major contributors. 
"The outlook for the subsequent six days: the air quality is likely to be in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category," said the earth sciences ministry. 
The city's overall score on an air quality index kept by India's top pollution authorities was 'very poor' at 384, the ministry added, and was likely to stay there until Thursday. 
 
An index range of 401 to 500 falls into the 'severe' category, implying it affects healthy people, but is more serious for those already fighting disease. 
Ministry data showed farm fires have increasingly swelled the pollution over the last three days, for a share of more than 23per cent on Monday, from about 15per cent on Saturday. 

More From This Section

Chhath Puja

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Patna Ghat on first-day of Chhath Puja

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP cabinet clears new rules for DGP appointment through selection committee

Canada

LIVE: Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple

Embassy REIT CEO Aravind Maiya resigns following Sebi suspension directive

Embassy REIT CEO Aravind Maiya resigns following Sebi suspension directive

Salman Khan

Salman Khan receives second death threat; Rs 5 crore ransom demanded

About a third of the city's 39 monitoring stations showed a 'severe' score of more than 400 on Tuesday, said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), well short of an air quality score of zero to 50 that it rates as 'good'. 
Swiss group IQAir also rated Delhi the world's second most polluted city on Tuesday, after Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan, where authorities also took emergency measures in the wake of Sunday's unprecedented pollution levels. 
The government in the eastern province of Punjab, home to Lahore, has blamed deteriorating air quality on pollution wafting in from India, an issue it has vowed to take up with its neighbour through the foreign ministry.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Philips Air Purifiers

Air purifier sales spike over 50% as air quality worsens in Delhi-NCR

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Authorities in Delhi fine owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

Pollution

Delhi AQI near 'severe' mark; six Indian cities in 'red' zone: Top updates

air pollution, AQI

Brief relief fades as Delhi's AQI climbs to 'hazardous' levels post-Diwali

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's Diwali fireworks lead to high pollution, AQI remains 'very poor'

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution in India smog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon