Rahul Gandhi invokes 'abhay mudra' to defend Oppn ideals, Lok Sabha erupts

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday invoked the symbolic image of Lord Shiva and the ‘abhay mudra’ to criticise the government for its “full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution, and those who resisted these attacks”.

Gandhi claimed that Opposition leaders faced attacks on the “orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and drew upon the image of Lord Shiva to illustrate the strength they derived from the deity. Emphasising that “there is something more than power,” he stated that the ‘abhay mudra’ (gesture of fearlessness) epitomises the courage and protection upheld by the Opposition. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaker Om Birla promptly interrupted Gandhi, advising him that “rules don’t allow the display of placards,” a remark that drew immediate criticism from Gandhi. In response, Gandhi explained, “I wanted to show the image because it represents ideas that we in the opposition defend.”

He highlighted the first idea as “confronting fears and never being scared,” symbolised by the snake around Lord Shiva’s neck. “That is the spirit with which we fought the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP],” Gandhi said.

He expressed contentment in being in the Opposition, stating, “For us, there’s more than power; there’s truth. For you, there’s only power, the only place you want to be.”

Continuing his allegory, Gandhi argued that Lord Shiva’s trishul symbolises non-violence. “The trishul behind Lord Shiva does not symbolise violence, but non-violence,” he stated, highlighting that the Opposition upheld truth and fought the BJP with non-violence.

Gandhi then referenced the ‘abhay mudra’, a gesture symbolised by the Congress party, describing it as “the next step in the evolution of facing truth and non-violence.” He emphasised the importance of showing others how to face the truth and follow non-violence.

He further extended the symbolism across religions, noting, “Along with Hinduism, Islam, and Sikhism also talk about courage. In Islam, when someone prays, they take ‘abhay mudra’ with both hands.” Gandhi also observed the gesture in images of Jesus Christ and Mahatma Buddha, emphasising its universal significance.





What is ‘abhay mudra’?



The ‘abhay mudra’, a gesture of fearlessness and protection, is prevalent in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain iconography. This mudra, or hand gesture, is typically depicted with the right hand raised to shoulder height, palm facing outward, and fingers upright, while the left-hand rests in the lap or performs another gesture.

Symbolism and meaning of ‘abhay mudra’

Fearlessness

The ‘abhay mudra’ imparts a sense of fearlessness, signifying the dispelling of fear and providing reassurance and safety to devotees.

Protection

It is associated with protection, offering shelter and security from harm or danger.

Compassion and peace

Linked to the compassionate nature of deities, the gesture embodies benevolent intent to protect and guide followers towards peace and tranquillity.

Cultural and religious context



Hinduism: Many Hindu deities, such as Vishnu, Shiva, and Durga, are depicted in ‘abhay mudra’, symbolising their protective and reassuring nature.

Buddhism: The Buddha is frequently shown in ‘abhay mudra’, signifying his role in dispelling fear and providing protection.

Jainism: Jain Tirthankaras (spiritual teachers) are depicted with this mudra, representing their promise to provide fearlessness and guidance.

In sculptures and paintings, the ‘abhay mudra’ is portrayed with emphasis on the calm and serene expression of the deity, reinforcing the reassurance and fearlessness conveyed by the gesture.