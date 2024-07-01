Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on Neet in Lok Sabha, Opposition walks out

Business Standard
Opposition members on Monday demanded a separate one-day discussion on the Neet paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout after they sought a clear assurance from the government on the issue.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of irregularities in Neet soon after the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, prompting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to assert that a separate discussion cannot be held till the House finishes with the motion of thanks on the president's address.
"We wanted a one day discussion on Neet. It is an important issue. More than two crore students have been affected. Paper leaks have happened on 70 occasions. We would be happy if you allow a separate discussion on the issue," Gandhi said.
Singh, deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, said the House has certain rules and procedures and also on healthy tradition, which are a strength of this House

"In my decades-long tenure as a parliamentarian, never has any other issue been taken up during the motion of thanks on the president's address. Other issues can be raised after passing the motion of thanks," Singh said.

Seizing on his comments, Gandhi and other opposition leaders insisted that the House discuss the issue after the debate on the motion of thanks and sought a specific assurance from the government.

"We can send a message from Parliament to the students that the issue of Neet is very important for us," Gandhi said.
Speaker Om Birla said there was no convention of taking up any other discussion during the debate on the motion of thanks and members can give a separate notice for the discussion on Neet.
Opposition members were on their feet as the speaker called on BJP member Anurag Thakur to initiate the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
Opposition members continued to insist on a categorical assurance from the government on having a separate discussion on Neet and staged a walkout.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

