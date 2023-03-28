close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul to visit K'taka on April 5 to take on BJP over disqualification row

The Congress is planning a mega programme for April 5 to retaliate on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the very place where the contentious speech was made in Karnataka, sources confirmed

IANS Bengaluru
Rahul Gandhi, congress

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress is planning a mega programme for April 5 to retaliate on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the very place where the contentious speech was made in Karnataka, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The party is planning to have Rahul Gandhi deliver his address.

Gandhi faced disqualification for his speech in Kolar city in Karnataka. Hence, the Congress wants to hold the event at the same venue and use it to its advantage, sources confirmed.

He delivered the speech which resulted in his disqualification during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was seeking votes for the Congress candidate, former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa.

During his speech Rahul Gandhi had stated, "Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi, all have the same surname and all are thieves. All these thieves have looted the country."

He reiterated this at the function in Sir M. Visvesvaraya stadium in Kolar during the roadshow of Mulabagal and at a public rally in Corporation Grounds in KGF.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Congress in Goa to hold Satyagraha to protest Rahul's disqualification

Oppn MPs meet, some wear black to protest Rahul's disqualification

Rahul trying to 'rip apart' PM Modi's image, but won't succeed: BJP

Fully prepared in case of spike in Covid cases: Safdarjung Hospital doctor

Rahul Gandhi has insulted entire OBC community, says Smriti Irani

Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal

BBC Punjabi Twitter account withheld in connection with Amritpal's case

--IANS

mka/dpb

 

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Karnataka | BJP | Congress

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon