Fully prepared in case of spike in Covid cases: Safdarjung Hospital doctor

Amid the uptick in COVID cases in the national capital, a health expert has said that carelessness by the people is the main reason behind it and there is a need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The expert said that COVID cases are mostly asymptomatic and more such cases will be delivered as the testing is increased.

"COVID positivity rate has gone up to 9.1 per cent. We need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. The mask must be part of our culture. The reason behind the spike in cases is that we're being careless. The cases are there but are not so symptomatic. Some of the cases which are rising are also incidental. If we increase testing, there is a possibility that we detect many more cases which are asymptomatic," Dr NK Gupta, Pulmonologist, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI on Monday.

The expert said that the Safdarjung hospital is prepared in case of the worsening of the COVID situation.

"Just like seasonal influenza is increasing, COVID will increase in the same manner. As far as preparedness is concerned, there is no need to panic. We are fully prepared. We have 210 beds now. We don't have any dearth of oxygen support. Even if the situation worsens, we are fully prepared," he said.

Meanwhile, following the increase in COVID cases in the national capital, mock drills were conducted in the Delhi hospitals on Sunday to review preparedness.

Also Read Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750 13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12 Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness As Covid cases spike in China, experts ask Indians to stay vigilant Rahul Gandhi has insulted entire OBC community, says Smriti Irani Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal BBC Punjabi Twitter account withheld in connection with Amritpal's case Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest on Adani-Hindenburg issue

A mock drill was conducted in this regard to analyze the preparedness in case of a steep rise in COVID cases.

During the drill, arrangements including ambulance, admission facility, emergency services, COVID wards, and oxygen and ventilator availability were analyzed.

Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, believed to be the largest for COVID patients in the city, has 450 beds reserved for the infected patients.

LNJP Medical Director Dr. Suresh Kumar told ANI that there are nearly 2,000 beds in the hospital, out of which 450 have been reserved for COVID patients.

"There are a total of two thousand beds in our hospital, out of which 450 beds have been reserved for COVID patients. These are all oxygen beds. However, at present, we have only two COVID patients under treatment. Till a month ago, there was not a single COVID patient in LNJP, but in the past, four patients were admitted here, out of which two have recovered, while one is still on the ventilator and one is on oxygen support," he said.

The doctor informed that a team of 20 doctors has been constituted for COVID patients and training is being given to new doctors for the COVID ward.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of management of the COVID19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases, with States and UTs through a Video Conference.

Union Health Secretary referred to the message of PM Modi from the high-level review meeting held on 22nd March 2023 and advised States to be on the alert and ensure preparedness for COVID19 management.

He cautioned States and UTs against any complacency and advised them to follow up on the priorities listed in the joint advisory issued today by the Department of Health Research and the Department of Health and Family Welfare on March 25 2023.

He stressed ramping of testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing of positive samples. Urging everyone to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times.