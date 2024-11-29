Business Standard
Railway collected Rs 12k cr from passenger services during festivals: Govt

TMC MP Mala Roy raised queries regarding the earnings of Railways through ticket sale and cancellation during festive months

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Railways revenues from passenger services during the festive months of September and October in 2024 was Rs 12,159.35 crore, the government informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

TMC MP Mala Roy raised queries regarding the earnings of Railways through ticket sale and cancellation during festive months.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that from September 1 to October 31, 2024, passenger revenue of the Indian Railways is Rs 12,159.35 crore.

Amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets by passengers is not maintained separately, Vaishnaw said.

The minister also gave zone-wise data of number of passengers travelled during the period from September 1 to November 10, 2024, according to which, total 143.71 crore people took train journey between the said period and the highest number of travel among all zones was from the Central Railway Zone, ie, 31.63 crore.

 

Further, to cater to the demand during festive season, Indian Railways notified 7,983 trips of special trains during 01.10.2024 to 30.11.2024, Vaishnaw said.

Topics : Railways Indian Railways Railways safety cess train passengers Railway Ministry TMC

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

