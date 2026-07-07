Rain alerts for Delhi, Mumbai as active monsoon batters several states

Delhi remained under a 'yellow alert' on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the national capital, with rain activity expected to intensify over the coming days.

Meanwhile, residents of Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and strong winds, amid the IMD’s 'orange' alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis. The city has been battered by heavy rain.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to remain under a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated locations.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are likely during the forenoon, followed by another spell of rain towards the evening and night.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai

Mumbai remained under an orange alert on Tuesday as the IMD forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds across the city.

As a precautionary measure, authorities declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai. The orange alert indicates the possibility of severe weather that could lead to significant disruptions, transport delays and power outages.

Heavy rainfall on Monday brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill, inundating roads, uprooting trees and triggering several wall and billboard collapse incidents.

Active monsoon to bring heavy rainfall in several states

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of the country during the coming days as the active monsoon phase persists.

In northwest India, heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan over the next few days.

Across central India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive widespread rainfall while in east India, heavy rainfall is expected over Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

The Northeast is expected to continue receiving widespread rainfall, with heavy showers forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

In south India, widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Kerala and parts of Karnataka are likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers.