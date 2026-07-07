Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' reopens after debris cleared

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night after remaining shut for more than 18 hours following a landslide triggered by overnight heavy rains, officials said.

A senior official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told PTI that traffic resumed at 10.10pm after safety inspections were completed at the landslide-hit site.

The Mumbai-bound carriageway had been closed after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link -- that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains -- at around 4 am.

"Two left side lanes of the connecting (missing) link on Pune to Mumbai corridor reopened to traffic from 10.10 pm. The right lane remains blocked as water from mountain above is coming on the road after water channel collapsed," according to the official.

Another MSRDC official said the landslide caused the collapse of a portion of the protective wall built to channel rainwater above the tunnel.

Heavy rock, soil and water slid down the slope, damaging the protection structure. However, the tunnel itself remained structurally safe, he said, adding traffic was suspended purely as a precautionary measure.

After the landslide, the Mumbai-bound traffic was diverted via the existing expressway through the Lonavala ghat section. The diversion, coupled with landslides in the ghat section and waterlogging near Khalapur, led to massive traffic congestion on the Mumbai-bound carriageway during the day.

The expressway also witnessed landslides and flooding at other locations, including near the Urse tunnel, affecting vehicular movement. The old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also affected by waterlogging.

However, traffic on these stretches resumed after floodwaters receded and debris was cleared, a Highway Police officer posted at Khalapur said, adding only the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Missing Link had remained closed.

An MSRDC official said the debris near Tunnel 2 was cleared by the afternoon. Thereafter, as a precautionary measure, engineers carried out a detailed inspection of the slope above the tunnel to check for loose boulders and unstable material.

Persistent heavy rain and strong winds prolonged the inspection, delaying the reopening of the carriageway, the official explained.

"The tunnel was reopened for traffic only after all safety and technical assessments were completed and the area was declared safe for vehicular movement," the MSRDC insisted.

"Traffic is resumed at the "Connecting Link" ; vehicular movement is restored. Government is trying its best. Stay safe everyone !," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote on social media platform X.

MSRDC, through a post on X, claimed that despite relentless monsoon conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and low visibility, teams from the state-run corporation worked continuously to ensure the route is reopened safely.

Debris was cleared from the affected stretch, the carriageway was thoroughly cleaned using specialised equipment, technical experts carried out detailed inspections of Tunnel 2 and the adjoining slope to ensure no loose material posed a risk to motorists, said the corporation.

"Drone surveys were attempted. However, dense fog, heavy rain and strong winds restricted aerial operations," MSRDC said, adding traffic was restored only after the required safety and technical assessments were completed.

The Missing Link, that opened for traffic from May 1, is a 13.3-km alignment on the busy 94-km-long expressway featuring two twin tunnels and a cable-stayed bridge.

It bypasses the winding Lonavala-Khandala ghat section and is designed to reduce the travel distance by 5.7 km and cut journey time between Mumbai and Pune by 20 to 30 minutes.