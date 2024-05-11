Rain, thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan due to western disturbance

Business Standard
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in many areas of Rajasthan due to the impact of a western disturbance during the last 24 hours, the local weather office said on Saturday.
During this, Gogunda (Udaipur) recorded a maximum rainfall of 75 mm, followed by 34 mm in Ajmer's Bhinay, 18 mm in Buhana of Jhunjhunu and Chhoti Sadri of Pratapgarh and 15 mm in Pugal of Bikaner, it said.
Similarly, several other districts including Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu and Sikar also recorded rainfall, the weather departments said as it predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Jodhpur divisions on Saturday also.
Thunderstorm activities are likely to continue till May 14, due to which the maximum temperature may fall in most parts.

First Published: May 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

