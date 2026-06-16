Rain, thunderstorms to continue across India; monsoon eyes further advance

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across large parts of the country on Tuesday, providing relief from the scorching heat that has prevailed in recent weeks.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in parts of eastern, northeastern and southern states as conditions remain favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon further into central and eastern India over the next four to five days.

Monsoon progress so far

According to the IMD, the northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Further advancement is likely into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

While the monsoon has slowed after its rapid progress earlier this month, meteorological conditions continue to support its gradual expansion across eastern and central India.

Heavy rains likely in east, Northeast and south India

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several states across eastern, northeastern and southern India.

Parts of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, while very heavy rainfall is forecast over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 17 to June 20.

In the Northeast, fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till June 21.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, with very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during June 18-21 and over Assam and Meghalaya during June 17-21.

Kerala is also likely to receive heavy rainfall today, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could witness heavy showers till June 18.

Thunderstorms in northwest India

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to prevail across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Delhi and Punjab. West Rajasthan could witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph, along with dust storm activity.

Scattered rainfall is expected across Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh through much of the week.

Delhi weather forecast

After spells of rain, the temperature in the national capital is set to rise gradually over the next few days. The IMD has said there will be gradual rise in maximum temperatures likely over northwest India by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

However, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky along with the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain within the range of 37-39 degrees while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 26-28 degrees Celsius.