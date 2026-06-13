Northwest India to see more rain, thunderstorms; monsoon advances further

Thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds are set to bring further relief from the recent spell of intense heat across northwest India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a continued fall in temperatures over the coming days.

Meanwhile, conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of eastern and central India, signalling a gradual shift towards wetter weather across large parts of the country.

Thunderstorm activity to continue over northwest India

A western disturbance over the hills is expected to keep thunderstorm activity active across parts of northwest India. The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely at isolated places, while thundersquall activity with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, has been forecast over parts of Rajasthan.

Monsoon advances further inland

The southwest monsoon continues to make steady progress across the country. According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for its further advance into additional parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days.

The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Heavy rain in several states

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India over the coming days.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while fairly widespread rain is expected across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next few days.

In eastern India, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely at some places over Kerala and Karnataka.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi remains under a yellow alert as weather activity persists across the national capital. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the day. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and gust up to 70 kmph during thunderstorm activity.

The maximum temperature will hover between 36-38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will remain as low as 22-24 degrees Celsius.