Rain, thunderstorms to lash North India; strong winds likely in Delhi

A mix of weather patterns is set to grip large parts of north, central and eastern India, bringing rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, while other parts experience rising temperatures.

Rainfall and thunderstorms forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching up to 50 kmph across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two days. Similar conditions are expected to extend into the plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with stronger thundersqualls of up to 70 kmph likely later this week. In northeast India, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected to persist across states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Eastern states including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also likely to witness intermittent rain activity with lightning and gusty winds. Parts of central India, including Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, are expected to receive isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms, while hot and humid conditions may prevail in pockets of coastal Maharashtra and Kerala. Maximum temperatures to rise Maximum temperatures are expected to edge up across northwest, central and eastern India in the coming days, before stabilising and then easing slightly. While an initial rise is likely across all regions, northwest India is expected to see a modest dip later, with a similar softening trend in the east. Central India, however, is likely to witness a brief increase followed by largely stable conditions, with no significant fluctuations thereafter. Delhi weather In Delhi, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with brief spells of light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds through the day. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are likely to stay above normal initially before easing and settling closer to seasonal averages in the days ahead.