Business Standard
Home / India News / Raj Kundra questions ED on attachment of properties in Bitcoin scam

Raj Kundra questions ED on attachment of properties in Bitcoin scam

In the attachment order, it is clearly written that we have no evidence of any funds going to Raj Kundra, he said

Raj Kundra

File photo | Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, outside the Enforcement Directorate office during investigation in a money laundering case, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Businessman Raj Kundra on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate over attaching his properties in the case related to Amit Bhardwaj's Bitcoin scam.

Speaking with ANI, Kundra said that he met Bhardwaj when he was a respected businessman and had introduced him to an Israeli friend.

"That Introduction has caused me too much that my properties are attached" Kundra reflected.

"In the attachment order, it is clearly written that we have no evidence of any funds going to Raj Kundra. There was a crypto king called Amit Bardwaj, he was a respected businessman, I met him, he had to do a lot of work in bitcoin mining and I knew a friend in Israel who is a great expert in this technology. So I brought both of them together," Kundra said.

 

He further questioned ED authority in the investigation against him, saying, "A British citizen (Raj Kundra), I met him (Amit Bhardwaj) in Dubai and there was an Israeli party, so how is ED involved in this?"

Kundra further mentioned that he was called as a witness six years ago and provided all the facts. He expressed shock over ED attaching his properties in relation to that Bitcoin case.

More From This Section

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel hands report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha by law minister

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Cong opposes 'One Nation, One Election' bill on concerns over federalism

Exam

MP recruitment exam: Candidate scores 101.66/100; protests erupt in Indore

cold, cold wave

Severe cold wave hits India: North freezes, Delhi chokes on 'severe' AQI

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Grap-IV in Delhi-NCR: What stays open, what shuts amid pollution curbs

"I was called as a witness 6 years ago and asked if you had some dealing with Amit Bhardwaj. I went there 6 times, I gave all the facts as a witness...Then in 2024 without any information, all my property was attached, I did not understand this. They called me again and asked the same thing as they asked 6 years ago, now what can we do? We will fight this in the Court and we will win this," Kundra said.

In April of this year, ED attached properties worth Rs 97.79 crores belonging to Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty alleging that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins. Also, they had made false promises of 10 pc returns to the public in the form of Bitcoins. ED revealed that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam Amit Bhardwaj. Kundra is still in possession of these 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at Rs 150 Cr.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Raj Kundra

ED summons businessman Raj Kundra for questioning in money laundering case

Raj Kundra,Raj,Kndra,Shilpa Shetty

Dragging my wife's name into unrelated matters unacceptable: Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra,Raj,Kndra,Shilpa Shetty

ED raids Raj Kundra's Mumbai premises in pornography network probe

Raj Kundra

ED raids Raj Kundra, others in pornography linked money laundering case

India china

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

Topics : Raj Kundra Amit Bhardwaj bitcoins Scam cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon