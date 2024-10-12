Business Standard
Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Sharma asks officials to expedite projects announced in Budget

Rajasthan CM Sharma asks officials to expedite projects announced in Budget

Sharma also reviewed the district-wise progress of development works of various departments and the law and order situation in the state

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

He directed officials to complete the initiatives announced in the budget on priority.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday asked officials to expedite the implementation of projects announced in his government's budget.

According to an official statement, he said his government is going to complete one year in office on December 15.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All land allotments and tender process announced in the budget should be completed and preparations for the foundation stone laying made by that period, he said.

Sharma presided over a division level meeting held in Bharatpur Collectorate Auditorium.

Sharma said public servants should perform their duties with full devotion and dedication, keeping the spirit of public service paramount.

 

He directed officials to complete the initiatives announced in the budget on priority.

Sharma also reviewed the district-wise progress of development works of various departments and the law and order situation in the state.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

leopard

Villagers beat leopard to death after it attacks 55-yr old man in Udaipur

gavel law cases

8 acquitted in 'Sati' case in Rajasthan: What was the Roop Kanwar incident?

PremiumBhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Focus has been on capex to build assets, create jobs: Rajasthan CM

Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile

DRDO successfully test fires VSHORADS missiles in Rajasthan's Pokhran

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot's ex-OSD blames him for phone tapping during 2020 political crisis

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan government Rural development programmes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon