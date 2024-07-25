Rajasthan govt plans Jaipur Metro expansion to key areas in Phase-II

The Rajasthan government is planning to expand the metro network in Jaipur by connecting residential colonies, airport, industrial and commercial areas with the rail link in Phase-2.

A government official said the work on Metro Phase-2 is expected to begin in the next few months.

“The government has also mentioned in the budget for the year 2024–25 presented in the state assembly a few days back that Jaipur Metro work will be expedited,” the official said.

The Metro Phase-1 runs around 11 km in the city. Phase-2 will connect industrial and institutional areas, Jaipur airport and large residential colonies with the rail link. Along with this, some new metro routes will also be planned.

The state government has started to update the old detailed project report (DPR) of traffic routes for Phase-2.

“To update the DPR, first a new traffic study will be done. Under this, a traffic and transport study will be done on a total of 61 km new route. In the study, the DPR of the 30-km long route from Ambabari to Sitapura will be updated. At the same time, the 10-km route from Ambabari to Vidyadhar Nagar will also be studied, so that these large industrial and residential areas can be connected to the metro under Phase-2,” the official said.

In this phase, the possibilities of taking the metro beyond Sitapura to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) are being considered. With this step, Jagatpura, which is a large residential and institutional area, will be connected to the metro route. A 3 km new route will be studied to connect the old walled city area to Phase 2.

On this route, the Badi Chaupad station of Metro Phase-1 is planned to be connected to Phase-2 near Ramniwas Bagh.

To connect Agra Road in the eastern part of the city with Phase-1 and 2, possibilities will be explored on the three-kilometre route from Transport Nagar to Sanganeri Gate via Ghatgate.

Another big route is from Mansarovar, one of Asia's largest residential colonies, to Sanganer Police Station on Tonk Road. The 12 km route plans to connect Mansarovar Metro Station built under Phase 1 to Phase 2.