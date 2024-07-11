Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SpiceJet employee slaps CISF man in argument at Jaipur airport, arrested

Jaipur airport SHO Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him

Spicejet

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with SpiceJet, was entering the airport along with other staff through the vehicle gate around 4 am when she was stopped by ASI Giriraj Prasad | Spicejet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A SpiceJet staff member was arrested Thursday after she allegedly slapped a Central Industrial Security Force jawan during an argument over security screening, police and CISF officials said.
Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was entering the airport along with other staff through the vehicle gate around 4 am when she was stopped by Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad for not having valid permission to use that gate, they said.
She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but there were no female CISF personnel available at the time, CISF officials said.
 
Jaipur airport SHO Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him.
He said that a case has been registered against the food supervisor under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The SHO said that on the basis of a complaint by the ASI, Anuradha Rani has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SpiceJet

SpiceJet faces new financial crisis over unpaid provident fund dues

Spicejet

SpiceJet faces contempt notice if engines not returned to lessor by July 8

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inspects the Delhi airport where a portion of the roof of Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse disrupts 22k passengers, shift to T2 and T3

Delhi airport incident, IGI

Delhi airport T1 roof collapse: Over 20 flights cancelled on Jun 29

Spicejet

AC in Delhi-Darbhanga flight 'experienced slight inefficiency': SpiceJet

Topics : SpiceJet CISF Jaipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon