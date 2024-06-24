Business Standard
Rajasthan HC notice to Centre, NTA on plea for NEET-UG cancellation, retest

The court scheduled the hearing in the matter on July 10, two days after the Supreme Court is set to hear similar petitions

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

New Delhi: Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) protest over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, at Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

The Rajasthan High Court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre on Monday, asking them to respond to petitions seeking the cancellation of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG amid allegations of irregularities.
The court scheduled the hearing in the matter on July 10, two days after the Supreme Court is set to hear similar petitions, including those seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and a court-monitored investigation.
Justice Ashok Kumar Jain of the high court issued the notices to the NTA and the central government and sought their response. The court considered the matter to be serious and scheduled the hearing on July 10, counsel for petitioners Rampratap Saini said.
He said a hearing was held on four petitions in the high court during the day.

The petitioners have demanded the cancellation of the entrance exam and a retest, citing alleged irregularities reported in the conduct of the test held on May 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

