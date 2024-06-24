Business Standard
Delhi braces for more rain as weather department predicts another wet spell

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for June 25, 27, and 28 in the national capital

Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Recent rainfall in Delhi has provided much-needed relief from the heatwave, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast predicts another day of cooler weather with cloudy skies, light rainfall, and gusty winds throughout the day.

On Monday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent.
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for June 25, 27, and 28 in the national capital, while a partly cloudy sky with the potential for thunder and lightning development is expected on June 26. Rain or thundershowers are also anticipated on June 29 and 30.

Besides Delhi, the IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall for several states on Monday, with occasional intense spells accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

“Recent satellite imagery suggests light to moderate rainfall at many places, with occasional intense spells accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next three hours,” the IMD wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The IMD reported that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected in Vidarbha, north and east Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, east Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Additionally, it added that light to moderate rainfall, with occasional intense spells, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next three hours.

Notably, the monsoon is expected to advance over several parts of Northwest India. However, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh until June 25, before subsiding.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

