Rajasthan gives a fillip to millet production, distributes free seed kits



Under the scheme, over 830,000 mini kits of high-yielding millet seeds were distributed by the state government for Kharif 2022. In a bid to encourage millet production in the state, the Rajasthan government is taking various steps, including distribution of free seed mini kits of millets, to encourage farmers to take up the cultivation of these crops.



The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Agriculture commissioner Kanaram said that for value addition and better post-harvest management, a Millets Centre of Excellence is being set up in Jodhpur at the cost of Rs 5 crore.



Millets include pearl millet, sorghum, finger millet, kodo millet, proso millet, browntop millet, rajgira, common buckwheat, barnyard millet, foxtail millet and little millet. India ranks first globally in the production of millets and Rajasthan's share is 28.6 per cent in the entire country. Also, 36 per cent area is under millet cultivation in the state.

Kanaram said that pearl millet (bajra) and sorghum (jowar) are the main millets grown in Rajasthan. These coarse grains have nutritious elements and are rich in protein, vitamin B and minerals. So, scientists believe that these millets should be included in food for complete nutrition.



The government also launched the Rajasthan Millet Promotion Mission in 2022-23. It has made a provision of Rs 40 crore for setting up 100 primary processing units by farmers, entrepreneurs and voluntary organisations. The state also ranks first in the entire country in the production of bajra with a 41.7 per cent share.



Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has made some important decisions for farmers to extend support. He said that to provide nutritious food, the state government also included millets in mid-day meals, Indira Rasoi and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) schemes.



Now, the farmers will have to repay their loans by June 30, 2023, or 12 months after taking the loans, whichever is earlier. Providing a big relief, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of extending the payment of short-term crop loans of Kharif-2022.

The government has also approved a financial proposal of Rs 736 crore, including Rs 560 crore under the interest-free crop loan subsidy scheme. And, a proposal of Rs 176 crore was also okayed under the compensatory interest subsidy scheme.