close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan gives a fillip to millet production, distributes free seed kits

Under the scheme, over 830,000 mini kits of high-yielding millet seeds were distributed by the state government for Kharif 2022

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Millet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to encourage millet production in the state, the Rajasthan government is taking various steps, including distribution of free seed mini kits of millets, to encourage farmers to take up the cultivation of these crops.
Under the scheme, over 830,000 mini kits of high-yielding millet seeds were distributed by the state government for Kharif 2022.

Agriculture commissioner Kanaram said that for value addition and better post-harvest management, a Millets Centre of Excellence is being set up in Jodhpur at the cost of Rs 5 crore.
The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

India ranks first globally in the production of millets and Rajasthan's share is 28.6 per cent in the entire country. Also, 36 per cent area is under millet cultivation in the state.
Millets include pearl millet, sorghum, finger millet, kodo millet, proso millet, browntop millet, rajgira, common buckwheat, barnyard millet, foxtail millet and little millet.

Also Read

What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time

From packaged food to hotel menus: ITC goes gung ho on millets

Over 200K farmers in Rajasthan become self-dependent by producing seeds

Free seeds under 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana' helping women farmers

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Punjab to miss fiscal targets by a wide margin due to freebies: Ind Ra

Covid-19 surge: Maha reports 926 cases, three deaths; Mumbai sees 27% rise

Women's scheme 'Ladli Behna' an early success in Madhya Pradesh

Convicts, undertrials released during Covid return to jail after SC order

Lawyers move Delhi HC, seek law for protection, safe atmosphere to practice


These coarse grains have nutritious elements and are rich in protein, vitamin B and minerals. So, scientists believe that these millets should be included in food for complete nutrition.
Kanaram said that pearl millet (bajra) and sorghum (jowar) are the main millets grown in Rajasthan.

The state also ranks first in the entire country in the production of bajra with a 41.7 per cent share.
The government also launched the Rajasthan Millet Promotion Mission in 2022-23. It has made a provision of Rs 40 crore for setting up 100 primary processing units by farmers, entrepreneurs and voluntary organisations.

He said that to provide nutritious food, the state government also included millets in mid-day meals, Indira Rasoi and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) schemes.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has made some important decisions for farmers to extend support.

Providing a big relief, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of extending the payment of short-term crop loans of Kharif-2022.
Now, the farmers will have to repay their loans by June 30, 2023, or 12 months after taking the loans, whichever is earlier.

The government has also approved a financial proposal of Rs 736 crore, including Rs 560 crore under the interest-free crop loan subsidy scheme. And, a proposal of Rs 176 crore was also okayed under the compensatory interest subsidy scheme. 
Topics : rajasthan | millets | seeds

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon