Rajasthan's mines department plans to increase revenue during FY25

The Rajasthan Department of Mines & Geology has developed a strategy to increase revenue during the current financial year (FY25). According to officials, a plan has been made to ensure daily monitoring by preparing a road map for exploration, drilling, preparing blocks and plots for auction, creating an auction calendar, and revenue collection.

To implement the strategy, Mines Secretary Anandi recently met the director, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, and all field officers of the mines and geology department virtually.

She said the targets for all sectors will be set and implemented soon in the current financial year.

The system for monitoring the implementation of targets has been chalked out right from the first day. While giving instructions to strengthen the vigilance system of the department, she said it is the department's responsibility to stop any kind of leakage, including illegal mining, and any negligence regarding this will not be tolerated.

She said, “This year, we are going to take up the work of exploration, drilling, and auction on a large scale so that illegal mining of mineral resources can be stopped, scientific and legal mining can be promoted and the state can earn maximum revenue from the mining sector.”

There should be a regular system for collecting the revenue due to the government so that there is no need to make much effort for recovery at the last moment.

The director of the Department of Mines & Geology Bhagwati Prasad Kalal said the departmental monitoring system will be strengthened. He added special attention would be paid – through daily review at headquarters level – to recover outstanding revenue.

Kalal said according to the plan, better coordination with the concerned departments including forest, district administration, and police administration would be strengthened to stop illegal mining activities.

Rajasthan is one of the richest states in terms of availability and variety of minerals, producing over 57 types of minerals.

The mines department earned a revenue of over Rs 7,490 crore during FY2024.

“Though the official target has not been fixed for 2024-2025 till now because of the model code of conduct due to Lok Sabha polls, we are sure to see a substantial increase in revenue during the current FY,” sources said.

It may be noted that during 2023-2024, a total of 31 blocks were auctioned, consisting of 22 blocks of limestone, five of base metal, and 4 iron ore blocks, a record in the history of the state's mines department.