Explained: Kshatriya community demands Rupala's removal as BJP candidate

Surat: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Rajkot constituency Parshottam Rupala during 'Sneh Milan' event ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Surat, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Several members of the Kshatriya community in Gujarat have hit the streets asking the ruling BJP to cancel the candidature of party candidate Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat over his alleged controversial remarks against the community.

Party heavyweight Rupala, who is also a Union minister, is set to file his papers from the seat on Tuesday.

Protest and demands from the Kshatriya community

Ramutubha Jadeja, a core committee member of the Kshatriya community, addressed a meeting on Sunday, reaffirming their demand for Rupala’s withdrawal as a candidate. He said that the apology offered by Rupala was insufficient.

“Rupala insulted our daughters and sisters. Then he played a farce of seeking apology. But we have rejected his apology. We will continue with our protest against Rupala. BJP must withdraw him as the Lok Sabha candidate from Rajkot,” he said.

Jadeja highlighted past instances where the BJP leadership took action against individuals for their mistakes, citing the case of Nupur Sharma, a former party spokesperson.

He reiterated the community’s determination to intensify their agitation, expressing gratitude for support from Kshatriyas in other states such as Rajasthan.

Dasrathsinh Sarvaiya, another community leader, stated that Rupala’s "days are numbered" and that he should not represent Rajkot as their MP.

What did BJP leader Rupala say?

Rupala recently made statements stating that ‘maharajas’ succumbed to foreign rulers, including the British. He added that they even married their daughters off to these foreign rulers.

These comments sparked outrage and calls for his removal as the BJP candidate for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

BJP’s stance on Rupala’s candidature

The Union minister has apologised several times for his remarks. Despite this, the community has remained steadfast in their demand for his withdrawal. The BJP has also stood by Rupala’s candidature, saying that he has already apologised.

Implications in Lok Sabha elections 2024

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Gujarat’s 26 seats, including Rajkot, is scheduled for the third phase on May 7. The counting of votes is slated for June 4. This schedule has further added urgency to the community’s demand as the Kshatriya community remains resolute in their stance against Rupala’s candidacy.



Rupala is up against Congress leader and a former leader of the Opposition Pareshbhai Dhanani in Rajkot for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)