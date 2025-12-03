Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Recalling top quotes that shaped India

Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Recalling top quotes that shaped India

On Rajendra Prasad Jayanti 2025, the nation recalls the vision and values of India's first President. His words and service continue to shape India's moral and democratic foundation

Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary 2025

Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

On December 3, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Rajendra Prasad, a leader whose humility, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to democracy influenced the Republic's early years.
 
Every year, Rajendra Prasad Jayanti is observed to honour a leader who played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle, guided the framing of the Constitution and became a symbol of integrity in public life. His contributions during the formative years of the Republic laid the foundation for a strong constitutional democracy.

Modi on Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 141st birth anniversary, recognising his involvement in the liberation movement and the Constituent Assembly. 
 
 
PM Modi took to X and hailed Dr Prasad for his simplicity and courage, stating, "service and vision continue to inspire generations."
 
"Tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity. His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister added. 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia clears key military pact ahead of Putin's India visit: What it means

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt as Rubio repeats India-Pakistan peace claim

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit tests India's US-Russia balancing act

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth combat aircraft at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. (Photo credit: Dinakar Peri)

Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units

 

Top inspirational quotes by Dr. Rajendra Prasad

    • “In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end.”
    • “There is no resting place for a nation or a people on their onward march.”
    • “We must remember all those people who sacrificed their lives for freedom.”
    • “Knowledge is essential for the functioning of democracy, and ignorance is its greatest enemy.”
    • “It is the duty of every citizen to act with a sense of responsibility toward the nation.”
    • “A Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document; it is a vehicle of life.”
    • “For the first time in our long and tumultuous history, we found the whole territory united under a single Constitution.”
    • “If people are to develop, there must be peace, and if there is to be peace, we must begin with ourselves.”
    • “With weapons of mass devastation at man’s disposal, humanity is in grave danger of extinction.”
    • “The strength of our nation lies in the unity of its people.”
 

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Fake news threat to democracy, govt working to curb it, says Vaishnaw

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha debates Sanchar Saathi app, fake news crackdown

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Coastal Road tunnel will save thousands of hours for people: CM Fadnavis

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

New Bihar govt committed to creation of 10 mn jobs in next 5 yrs: Guv

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Snooping will never happen with Sanchar Saathi app, says Scindia in LS

Topics : Narendra Modi Rajendra Prasad President of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon