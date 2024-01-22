Sensex (    %)
                        
'Mukhya Yajman' PM Modi leads 'pran pratishtha' at Ram mandir. See pics

Ram Mandir 'pran pratistha': Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony, which was conducted by a team of priests

Narendra Modi

PM Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

The child-like idol of Lord Ram was consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present inside the sanctum sanctorum during the rituals.

narendra modi
‘Mukhya Yajman’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi was photographed as he entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram mandir for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi
PM Modi can be seen performing the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi
PM Modi showered flowers and offered prayers to Ram Lalla after the unveiling of the idol's face (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi
PM Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi
PM Modi offered 'sashtang pranam' in front of the Ram Lalla idol after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony (Photo: PTI)
First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

