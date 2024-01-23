Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul pay tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid his tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary, which is also called as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Talking to X, Rahul Gandhi said that Netaji was a leading example of Indian values of Pluralism, and social and economic justice.

"Our heartfelt tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary. Netaji's Indian National Army with brigades named Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Subhas, and Rani of Jhansi regiment played an integral role in India's freedom struggle," he said.

"He was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism, social and economic justice, tolerance, and gender inclusivity. Jai Hind!" he added.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

There are many famous inspirational quotes given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Some of them were "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!", "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle -- if there are no risks to be taken", "Freedom is not given, it is taken" and "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid her tribute to Netaji and said "I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and shared a clip featuring Netaji.

"Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," he said.