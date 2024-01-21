Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram temple consecration: Public holiday in Noida govt offices, schools

'In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,' Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Monday will be observed as a public holiday at all government establishments, including offices, schools and colleges, in Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official order.
The holiday has been announced on account of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
"In view of the event on January 22, it has been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in the order.
Verma separately told PTI that government offices and other establishments like educational institutions will observe a day off on Monday.
"However, private organisations and commercial facilities are open to take a decision on their own," he said.
The district magistrate said the sale of liquor will also be prohibited on Monday in compliance with the state government's order made recently.
He added that the sale of meat would also be restricted during the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : noida Ram temple government offices Schools Public holidays

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

