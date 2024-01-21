Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Shibu Soren's plea on Monday

On September 12, 2022, the high court had stayed the Lokpal proceedings while opining that the matter required consideration

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

Delhi High Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce order on a petition by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren challenging the proceedings initiated against him by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleging corruption.
The verdict will be pronounced by a single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the complaint made in August 2020, BJP leader Dubey claimed that "Shibu Soren and his family members acquired huge wealth and properties by misusing the public exchequer and have been grossly indulged in corruption".
On September 12, 2022, the high court had stayed the Lokpal proceedings while opining that the matter required consideration.
Assailing the complaint as well as the Lokpal proceedings, Soren has argued before the high court that the case against him was "purely malafide" and "politically motivated".
He argued that the complaint could not have been entertained by the ombudsman as the allegations pertained to a period that was seven years before the date of the complaint and therefore could not be looked into.
In response, the Lokpal said the proceedings were being conducted as per the law and the complaint was still "open to adjudication" as "no final view has been formed" and it "cannot comment on the merit of the complaint at this stage".
It further said that the Lokpal was established to look into the allegations of corruption against public functionaries following India's commitment to the policy of "zero corruption" and a "complaint need not be rejected at the threshold".

Also Read

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Speaker

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Ram temple event: AI-based CCTV cameras, drones deployed to ensure security

Ram temple consecration ceremony: VIPs to be served 'mahaprasad'

India's youths contributed to other nations' development: OM Birla

Ram temple event: Ayodhya gripped by religious fervor, festive atmosphere

Ram temple consecration: Voda Idea enhances network capacity in Ayodhya

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Lokpal BJP Lokpal Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon