Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC to make high-performance computers

Avalon has been working with C-DAC as a strategic design and manufacturing partner since 2021 delivering Prototype PCB assemblies, and cables

Avalon Technologies Ltd has entered into an agreement with C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for indigenous manufacturing of high-performance computing systems, the company said on Saturday.

As per the partnership, Avalon would be able to extend its support for the next generation of server development and manufacturing at C-DAC under the 'RUDRA' program.

Avalon has been working with C-DAC as a strategic design and manufacturing partner since 2021 delivering Prototype PCB assemblies, and cables. This experience will now ensure Avalon Technologies' smooth transition into the production of high-performance computing servers as well, a company statement here said.

"We are proud to announce that we will be a key partner in assisting with the production of RUDRA HPC server -- India's first ever natively designed server by C-DAC," company Chairman and Managing Director Kunhamed Bicha said.

"We believe this partnership will be a significant boost to the advancement of indigenous research, design, and manufacturing of HPC systems in India and are proud to be in the forefront of this movement," he added.