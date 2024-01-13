Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC to make high-performance computers

As per the partnership, Avalon would be able to extend its support for the next generation of server development and manufacturing at C-DAC under the 'RUDRA' program

Centre plans big boost for MSMEs with an inter-ministry data bank

Avalon has been working with C-DAC as a strategic design and manufacturing partner since 2021 delivering Prototype PCB assemblies, and cables

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avalon Technologies Ltd has entered into an agreement with C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for indigenous manufacturing of high-performance computing systems, the company said on Saturday.
As per the partnership, Avalon would be able to extend its support for the next generation of server development and manufacturing at C-DAC under the 'RUDRA' program.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Avalon has been working with C-DAC as a strategic design and manufacturing partner since 2021 delivering Prototype PCB assemblies, and cables. This experience will now ensure Avalon Technologies' smooth transition into the production of high-performance computing servers as well, a company statement here said.
"We are proud to announce that we will be a key partner in assisting with the production of RUDRA HPC server -- India's first ever natively designed server by C-DAC," company Chairman and Managing Director Kunhamed Bicha said.
"We believe this partnership will be a significant boost to the advancement of indigenous research, design, and manufacturing of HPC systems in India and are proud to be in the forefront of this movement," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Flights at Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended today for Arattu

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Special Guests attending Pran Pratishtha will receive sacred soil as gift

AI start up CEO held for son's murder: Estranged husband meets Goa cops

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Jan 14

Indian Army to showcase 'Made in India' weapons, platforms on Republic Day

Renowned classical singer Prabha Atre, doyen of Kirana Gharana, dies at 92

Topics : computers IT ministry manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon