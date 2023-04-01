close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RRI researchers, Isro show secure satellite-based quantum communication

Researchers at the RRI have successfully demonstrated secure communication established between a stationary source and a moving receiver using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
ISRO

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Researchers at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) have successfully demonstrated secure communication established between a stationary source and a moving receiver using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

This breakthrough demonstration could pave the way for ground-to-satellite-based secure quantum communication in future, a statement issued by the RRI said on Saturday.

"These results, scientists say, could help India design and provide secure communication channels, especially for defence and strategic purposes, enhance cyber security and make online transactions safer than today," the statement read.

In order to achieve this feat, a team of researchers led by Prof Urbasi Sinha at the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) lab deployed the indigenously developed Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking (PAT) system.

The PAT assisted the ground-based source in tracking the moving receiver in this case, a terrestrial vehicle, a few metres apart.

The successful experimental demonstration was held at RRI in early March this year, the statement read.

Also Read

Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

Canada to commercialise world's first photonic-based quantum computer

IN-SPACe inks pact with deep tech startup to develop satellite QKD products

CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones

Rise in enrolment in govt schools proof of 'School Chalo' success: UP CM

States responsible for implementing menstrual health schemes: Centre to SC

Tripura to host G20 conclave on clean energy from Monday: CM Manik Saha

Medanta, Fortis hospitals asked to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

Himachal gets Rs. 37.76 crore grant-in-aid for maintenance of rural roads

It added that this work is part of the Quantum Experiments using Satellite Technology (QuEST) project for which RRI has been collaborating with the UR Rao Satellite Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 2017.

"The present demonstration is in continuation to the QuIC lab's demonstration of QKD established between two buildings located on the RRI campus using an atmospheric free space channel in February 2021, another first in India," according to the RRI.

In a satellite-based long-distance quantum communication, the ground station needs to keep the line of sight with the moving satellite, the RRI said.

"Even though the PAT system has widely been used in satellite communications, achieving the establishment of secure quantum key distribution using PAT system between a stationary source and a mobile receiver was not achieved in India before," the statement read.

"We are very happy with this new achievement. As this phase of the experiment coincided with the second wave of the COVID-19, we dealt with several issues related to changes in team members, delay in procurement and newer COVID variants. Nonetheless, the team, including members of the lab as well as the workshop and allied facilities at the institute worked tirelessly to make this happen," Prof Sinha was quoted as saying.

Topics : ISRO | Research

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon