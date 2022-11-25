Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

The on Friday granted regular bail to former Managing Director and CEO of in a Rs 466.51 crore .

The case is being probed by the (ED).

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on Friday granted bail to him.

The trial court in October last year, took cognizance of the (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's and several employees in connection with .

According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)