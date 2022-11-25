Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

JUST IN
The Delhi High Court on Friday granted regular bail to former Managing Director and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in a Rs 466.51 crore money laundering case.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on Friday granted bail to him.

The trial court in October last year, took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with money laundering case.

According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:18 IST

