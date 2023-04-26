RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

The Reserve Bank of India has given its consent for the re-appointment of N Kamakodi as Managing Director and CEO of private sector bank City Union Bank, the Tamil-Nadu-based lender said on Wednesday.

The tenure of his re-appointment would be for a period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023.

"We hereby inform that based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Bank, the Reserve Bank of India...has given its approval for the re-appointment of Dr N Kamakodi as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023," the bank said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Early this month, the bank launched a facility for its customers to use Voice Biometric authentication for logging into its mobile banking application.

