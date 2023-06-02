close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Real estate fraud case: Emaar officials appear before Delhi Police's EOW

The EoW initiated investigation into the case after a homebuyer Manish Kumar Patni lodged a complaint on January 30 last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Emaar India

Emaar India

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior officials of realty company Emaar India Limited appeared before the Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Friday in an alleged real estate fraud case following summons, sources said.

"Officials representing Emaar met with EOW officials and shared the information sought. They assured extending all help with the investigation," a source in the EOW said.

The EOW had issued notices for the personal appearances of Dubai-based Emaar Properties managing director Mohamed Ali Alabbar. His representatives appeared on his behalf which the EOW found satisfactory, the sources said.

Emaar India Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Emaar Properties of Dubai.

On May 26, the EOW had issued summons to Alabbar and senior officials of Emaar India Limited for their personal appearance on June 2 at 2:30 pm in the alleged fraud case in its housing project Palm Garden in Gurugram.

The EoW initiated investigation into the case after a homebuyer Manish Kumar Patni lodged a complaint on January 30 last year.

Also Read

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

CM Gehlot stresses on starting production from Barmer refinery by 2025-end

Ahead of monsoon, Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with flooding

ED raids VIPS Group in Pune; assets worth Rs 18.54 cr seized in Maharashtra

Patni alleged that Emaar India Limited, earlier known as Emaar MGF Land Limited, committed forgery and criminal breach of trust, among other offences, in selling apartments to buyers in their Palm Gardens project, according to the FIR in the case.

The project was launched in 2010 and the company had promised to deliver housing units to buyers by September-December of 2015, according to the FIR.

Patni has alleged that the company took money from buyers and diverted it for other purposes, leading to an inordinate delay in the completion of the project.

He has also alleged that the company misrepresented the layout plan and did not have requisite permissions and approvals from authorities at the time of selling apartments, the FIR stated.

In his complaint, Patni has named some banks and financial institutions which, according to him, were hand in glove with the real estate company.

When PTI had reached out to an Emaar India representative regarding the notice, its spokesperson had said the matter pertained to a civil case filed by few homebuyers against banks from whom they had availed loans for properties worth around Rs 1 crore. Emaar officials have been made a party to the matter, the spokesperson had said.

"The dispute is primarily of civil nature, and is sub-judice. We are following the due process of law, and extending our full support and cooperation for fair and just investigation in the matter," the spokesperson had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing Real Estate Emaar

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon