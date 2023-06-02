close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel derails, another train crashes into coaches

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed. Photo: PTI

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed. Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 50 people were killed and 350 people were injured after a passenger train derailed in Balasore district in Odisha, according to PTI reports. The incident occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station, after the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at 6.51 pm with another train crashing into the derailed coaches.
“Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yesvantpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of its three-four coaches,” Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said.

Emergency services reached the spot shortly afterwards, with over 50 ambulances and multiple relief teams called to action.
“Forty-seven injured people received at Medical College Balasore, 132 people were shifted to Soro community health centre, Gopalpur community health centre, and Kantapada primary health centre,” Odisha's chief secretary Pradeep Jena said, as the number of casualties and injured kept going up.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was headed for Odisha, announced compensation for victims on Twitter. “Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries,” he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation. “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read

Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case

Rishabh Pant injured in a car crash near Roorkee, BCCI issues statement

Pant thanks 'two heroes' in 1st statement after crash, says recovering well

L&T bags new large order in proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Megha-HCC joint venture lowest bidder for BKC bullet train station

CM Gehlot stresses on starting production from Barmer refinery by 2025-end

Ahead of monsoon, Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with flooding

ED raids VIPS Group in Pune; assets worth Rs 18.54 cr seized in Maharashtra

Govt imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till October to check hoarding

Nepal PM visits bio-CNG plant in Indore, discusses cleanliness model


President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths. “Deeply anguished by loss of lives in unfortunate rail accident in Odisha, my heart goes out to bereaved families. I pray for success of rescue operations, quick recovery of injured,” she wrote on Twitter.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he has reviewed the situation and will be leaving for the site Saturday morning. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government is coordinating with Odisha and railway officials, with the train carrying many passengers from West Bengal.

“We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers,” she wrote on Twitter.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to Naveen after the accident, and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train.
With inputs from PTI

Topics : Train Accident Odisha

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon