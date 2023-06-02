At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

“Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yesvantpur to Howrah dashed into the derailed coaches, resulting in the derailment of its three-four coaches,” Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said.

At least 50 people were killed and 350 people were injured after a passenger train derailed in Balasore district in Odisha, according to PTI reports. The incident occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station, after the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at 6.51 pm with another train crashing into the derailed coaches.