CM Gehlot stresses on starting production from Barmer refinery by 2025-end

According to the statement, Gehlot said in the meeting that the pace of development will increase with the commencement of commercial production before December 31, 2024

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Describing the Pachpadra (Barmer) refinery as an ambitious project for the entire country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday stressed on starting commercial production from it by the end of next year.

Gehlot said that this project will make Rajasthan a hub of petroleum based industries.

The CM on Friday held a review meeting of the HPCL- Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project at Pachpadra in Barmer.

"Pachpadra Refinery is an ambitious project not only for Rajasthan but for the whole country. This is the first refinery where a petro-chemical complex for the manufacture of petroleum by-products is being developed," a release quoting Gehlot said.

The chief minister said that planned investment here would provide employment to the local people and revenue to the state. Along with this, immense possibilities will arise for various industries.

According to the statement, Gehlot said in the meeting that the pace of development will increase with the commencement of commercial production before December 31, 2024.

The chief minister said that after the foundation stone was laid in 2013 under the leadership of the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, the works were adversely affected due to various reasons.

He said that in 2013 the project was worth Rs 37,229 crore, but in 2017 the cost increased to Rs 43,129 crore and now it is more than Rs 72,937 crore.

"Despite this, it is a pleasure that due to the struggle of the people of the area and the efforts of our government, the project has now gained momentum," he added.

Gehlot also ordered the development of industrial area around this project with latest technology and speed up the works of greenery.

The chief minister said that in order to speed up the refinery project, the central government should construct a 6-lane road from Jodhpur to Pachpadra and Barmer, and connect it to Amritsar-Jamnagar (Bharatmala Project) highway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Barmer refinery

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

