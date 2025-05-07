Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Red alert declared in UP after 'Operation Sindoor', says DGP Prashant Kumar

Red alert declared in UP after 'Operation Sindoor', says DGP Prashant Kumar

All field units of UP police have been instructed to coordinate with the defense forces and strengthen the security of important installations, UP DGP Prashant Kumar said from his 'X' handle

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday declared Red Alert in the state following 'Operation Sindoor' by the armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), UP DGP said on Wednesday.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

"Red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh in view of the action taken by the Indian Army on terrorist hideouts under #OperationSindoor. All field units of @Uppolice have been instructed to coordinate with the defense forces and strengthen the security of important installations," UP DGP Prashant Kumar said from his 'X' handle.

 

"UP Police is alert, equipped with resources, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen of the state. Jai Hind!," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor Uttar Pradesh UP Police

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

