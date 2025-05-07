Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Chennai, Kalpakkam civil defence drill today: What residents should expect

Chennai, Kalpakkam civil defence drill today: What residents should expect

The mock drill will include air-raid siren tests, blackout simulations, mock evacuations, and emergency rescue operations

Civil defence mock drills, The mock drill has been planned by authorities to assess civilian preparedness.

The exercise is part of a pan-India mock drill being conducted across 244 civil defence districts

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

India has retaliated and hit terrorist infrastructure deep in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of attack in Pahalgam on April 22.    As part of a nationwide preparedness exercise initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Kalpakkam are among the districts that will witness a large-scale civil defence mock drill today. Residents are advised to stay calm and cooperate with authorities during the simulated emergency operations. Kalpakkam hosts the only nuclear plant in India with a Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) and a Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), besides affiliated research installations. Moreover, the Madras Atomic Power Station is also situated in Kalpakkam. It is around 80 km south of Chennai. 
 
 
The objective is to test the country's readiness in event of an hostile attack.
 

What to expect

The mock drill will include air-raid siren tests, blackout simulations, mock evacuations, and emergency rescue operations. It will involve coordination between municipal bodies, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department, and the police. 

Moreover, it will include the participation of Home Guards personnel, youth groups like NCC, NSS, and NYKS, college and school students, and local residents of categorised Civil Defence districts.
 

Why is the mock drill happening?

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has imposed various diplomatic measures and conducted multiple military drills. Meanwhile, the Pakistan military has said that it has test-fired two missiles, even as its troops have been violating ceasefire protocols along the Line of Control for over 12 days now.
 
In its letter to various states and union territories, the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said, "In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times."

Topics : Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations Jammu and Kashmir Home Ministry BS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

