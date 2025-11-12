Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

Applications can be submitted through https://doca.gov.in/gatc until November 30, 2025, the department said in a statement

cab apps, uber app, ola, rapido, cab-hailing apps, cab aggregators, cabs, taxi app, cabs mobile apps

Applicants are required to pay Rs 2 lakh per category of instrument or equipment, which will also apply annually for renewal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched an online portal enabling private industries, laboratories and testing facilities to apply for recognition as Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs), marking a shift towards public-private partnership in India's legal metrology framework.

Applications can be submitted through https://doca.gov.in/gatc until November 30, 2025, the department said in a statement.

The initiative follows amendments to the Legal Metrology Government Approved Test Centre Rules, 2013, notified on October 23, 2025, which, for the first time, allow private sector participation in verifying weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and commerce.

Recognised GATCs will be authorised to verify 18 types of instruments, including water meters, sphygmomanometers, clinical thermometers, automatic rail weighbridges, tape measures, load cells, beam scales and counter machines.

 

Organisations must have proper testing and calibration facilities linked to national standards, along with technical staff with at least three years of experience in legal metrology. Officials from the Department and State Legal Metrology offices will inspect premises before granting approval.

Also Read

ecommerce

Ecom platforms under govt lens over extra charges for COD services

GST, goods and services tax

Nearly 4,000 GST complaints filed in first week of reforms, says govt

Bonds

NaBFID raises ₹4,120 cr from long-term bond sale at coupon rates of 6.86%

export, trade, tariffs

Cabinet clears ₹45,060 cr schemes to boost exporters amid US tariff blow

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechspremium

Applicants are required to pay Rs 2 lakh per category of instrument or equipment, which will also apply annually for renewal.

The newly introduced Fifth Schedule specifies uniform verification fees across the country: Rs 250 for domestic water meters, Rs 1,000 for commercial water meters, Rs 2,500 for industrial water meters, Rs 100 per sphygmomanometer, Rs 50 per clinical thermometer, and Rs 3,000 for non-automatic weighing instruments up to 150 kg. For instruments not listed, State Legal Metrology rules will apply.

The move is expected to ease the burden on State Legal Metrology Departments, allowing officers to focus on inspection and enforcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

Cabinet terms November 10 Red Fort blast 'a heinous terror incident'

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

India unfolds priorities in Belem but yet to show its climate cardspremium

murder

Railway board orders police check of on-board staff after armyman's murder

Thota Thrrani

Ace art director Thota Tharrani to receive France's Chevalier honour

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Cabinet calls Delhi blast a terror act, reiterates zero tolerance policy

Topics : consumer awareness Private labels central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon