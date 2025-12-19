Friday, December 19, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Reduction in vehicular movement on roads after Grap-4 imposed: Delhi govt

Reduction in vehicular movement on roads after Grap-4 imposed: Delhi govt

Following the government's directives, a noticeable reduction in vehicular movement was observed on Delhi's roads compared to normal days

Delhi air pollution

Under Grap-4, intensive inspection and enforcement drives were conducted.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Thursday said a noticeable reduction in vehicular movement was observed on the city roads following strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures under Grap-4, with increased public compliance with the Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.

In response to rising air pollution levels in the capital, the Delhi government on Thursday undertook a comprehensive monitoring exercise to assess the impact of the stringent measures implemented for pollution control, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed feedback received from her cabinet colleagues and their respective departments, and observed that the measures implemented by the government have delivered positive results on the ground.

 

Following the government's directives, a noticeable reduction in vehicular movement was observed on Delhi's roads compared to normal days.

In a significant trend, a large number of vehicle owners voluntarily obtained Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, which the government termed a positive indicator of growing public awareness.

Also Read

Delhi air pollution

Delhi pollution curbs open new market for ICE-to-EV retrofitterspremium

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution crisis: No fuel without PUC as air quality continues to dip

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

'No PUC, No Fuel' rule may cause inconvenience, but necessary: Delhi CM

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air remains 'very poor' as non-BS VI private vehicles barred

The Delhi government asserted that it is fully complying with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). In accordance with these directions, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap-4) is currently in force in the capital.

Under Grap-4, intensive inspection and enforcement drives were conducted, and strict action was taken against violations, the statement said.

According to a joint report of the Delhi Transport Department and the Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 210 enforcement teams were deployed for this special drive, including 126 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police and 84 teams of the Delhi Transport Department. During the campaign, stringent action was taken against vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates, with a total of 3,746 challans recorded against such vehicles.

The government said monitoring and strict enforcement will continue in the days ahead to reduce vehicular emissions and provide immediate relief to public health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oppn sits on overnight protest in Parl against passage of G RAM G bill

Oppn sits on overnight protest in Parl against passage of G RAM G bill

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

IMD weather forecast today: Fog, cold wave alerts for several cities

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The new nomenclature: Rewriting of lawmaking convention - in Hindipremium

SC, Supreme Court

We can't keep the boy like this: SC to speak to parents on euthanasia plea

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Topics : Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon