Relief, rescue operations continue for sixth day in Kedarnath valley

Kedarnath: Stranded pilgrims board an IAF helicopter after they were rescued in landslide-hit Kedarnath. (Photo: PTI)

Rescue operation from the Kedarnath footpath is continuing for the sixth day on Tuesday amidst difficult adverse conditions, officials said. Many pilgrims and tourists are stranded on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road as heavy rains lashed the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per the Rudraprayag district administration, about 150 local people have been sent from Kedarnath to Bhimbali under the supervision of NDRF and SDRF. NDRF is also bringing 161 people from Jangalchatti to Chirbasa on Tuesday. At the same time, the completion of the construction of the footbridge built by the army on the Mandakini River in Sonprayag has also provided great relief in rescue and relief operations, as per the Rudraprayag district administration.

The weather in Kedarghati has not improved till 10 am, due to poor visibility rescue could not be started by heli services till now. On the other hand, the work of restoration of roads and footpaths has started rapidly. Construction of footpaths has started at various places under the supervision of the PWD team, as per Rudraprayag district administration.

At the same time, work has started on the washout area and other damaged routes between National Highway Sonprayag to Gaurikund, as per the Rudraprayag district administration.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left Dehradun on Tuesday to conduct an aerial survey of the areas affected by heavy rains/disaster in Rudraprayag district and a ground inspection of the areas affected by heavy rains/disaster in Sonprayag.

Chief Minister Dhami will also meet and interact with local public representatives and disaster-affected persons in Rampur, Rudraprayag.

Meanwhile, rescue and search operations continue in the landslide-affected regions of Sonprayag. According to the Uttarakhand Secretary of Disaster Management, 17 people have died so far.

On Monday, the Indian Air Force airlifted 201 people to safe areas including 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from the Kedarnath Valley.

Approximately 2000 kg of relied material were also supplied to critical areas of the state till Monday.