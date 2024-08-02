The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red" alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra and East Madhya Pradesh for Friday.

The Met department on Friday issued a "yellow" alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane. Districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under an "orange" alert due to forecasts of very heavy rainfall. Furthermore, a "red" alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in the ghat regions of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara.

The Met department on Friday issued a "yellow" alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane. Districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under an "orange" alert due to forecasts of very heavy rainfall. Furthermore, a "red" alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in the ghat regions of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara.

ALSO READ: Himachal cloudbursts: 5 dead, over 50 missing; IMD issues flash flood alert In Himachal Pradesh, the districts of Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu have been struck by cloudbursts, resulting in over 50 missing persons and the recovery of five bodies.

Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma stated that a heavy rain alert has been issued until August 2. An "orange" alert has been declared in Kanga district on Friday, with heavy rain also forecasted for Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Shimla.

IMD issues 'orange alert' for Kerala

The IMD Kerala has issued an "orange" alert for the Wayanad district until Saturday. The district has already been significantly impacted by landslides, resulting in over 340 deaths.

IMD Kerala director, Neetha K Gopal, said “We have issued an orange alert in four northern districts of Kerala, including Wayanad. In the south, up to Pathanamthitta, we have also issued a yellow alert. From tomorrow (August 3) on, there will be a considerable reduction in rainfall activity. So the yellow alerts are being confirmed only for the northern districts of Kerala. And then from Sunday, there will be a reduction and we will be experiencing only light to moderate rain thereafter for another four days.”

IMD weather forecast: Rainfall across India

Light rain showers were experienced in various parts of Delhi on Thursday morning. The IMD has predicted intermittent rainfall in the national capital until August 5.

According to the IMD, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat region from August 1 to August 5.







Madhya Pradesh will likely experience similar conditions from August 1 to August 4, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh can expect heavy rain from August 1 to August 3. Saurashtra and Kutch are predicted to receive heavy rain on August 3.





ALSO READ: Uttarakhand rains: 14 dead due to heavy rains, Kedarnath Yatra suspended Additionally, isolated areas in Marathwada are predicted to receive heavy rainfall on August 3, and Saurashtra and Kutch again on August 4.

Uttarakhand is expected to see heavy rainfall from August 1 to August 3, while East Rajasthan will experience it from August 1 to August 4.

IMD weather: Heavy rainfall across India until August 7

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan from August 1 to August 5, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from August 1 to August 7, Uttar Pradesh on August 1 to August 3, and again on August 6 and August 7, and in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on August 1 and August 2.

The meteorological department has also issued a heavy rain warning for Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 2. Additionally, the alert extends to Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from August 1 to August 7.

(With agency inputs)