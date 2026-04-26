Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Relieved Prez Trump unharmed after security incident in Washington: PM Modi

Relieved Prez Trump unharmed after security incident in Washington: PM Modi

PM Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned

Modi Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@NarendraModi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was relieved that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J D Vance were safe and unharmed after a security incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington.

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.

 

A man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the high-profile journalists' dinner attended by President Trump and multiple senior US leaders on Saturday night, rushing toward the ballroom before Secret Service agents swarmed him and took him into custody. The president was uninjured.

All officials protected by the Secret Service were evacuated. Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi records hottest day of 2026 as IMD warns of heatwave across India

Ashok Lahiri with PM Modi

NITI Aayog gets reset as Lahiri made VC, all members barring Gauba changed

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi sizzles at 42.8°C, logs hottest day of the year so far in April

Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, flagged off by Telangana CM

Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket heads to Sriharikota for launch later this year

Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, flagged off by Telangana CM

Telangana CM flags off Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private rocket

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance