Restoration work underway at Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment site

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the injured have been taken to the hospital

Gonda: Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train after an accident, in Gonda district, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

The restoration work is underway at the site of the accident after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda, claiming the lives of three people and injuring 30.
Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Thursday. Three passengers died in the incident, while around 30 were injured.
The train derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway at about 2:37 pm. As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed.
After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER, immediately rushed to the site.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the injured have been taken to the hospital and will be given proper treatment.
 
The UP CM stated that rescue and relief operations are underway. He also directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work.
"The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," Adityanath wrote in a post on X.
 
The Ministry of Railways has announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment.'
In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

