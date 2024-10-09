Business Standard
Parliamentary panel on IT to review mechanism to curb fake news, OTT issues

With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

The parliamentary committee on Communications And Information Technology has decided to review the mechanism to curb fake news as well as the issues related to the emergence of OTT platforms.

With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact.

The panel headed by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey has also selected the impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and related issues as one of its subjects.

The panel is mandated to examine the functioning of the ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and communications.

 

According to a Lok Sabha Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the department-related standing committee has also selected for examination a review of the implementation of laws related to all forms of media as well as a review of the functioning of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

As hundreds of people every day fall victim to digital and cyber crimes, the panel will look into its regulation and monitoring.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat also announced the constitution of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit for the current Lok Sabha with the BJP's Eatala Rajender as its chairperson.

Parliament passed the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959, laying down those offices which would not disqualify holders thereof from the membership of Parliament.

The law provides that if a member or director of a statutory or non-statutory body or company is not entitled to any remuneration other than the compensatory allowance, she or he would not incur disqualification for receiving those allowances.

The committee examines such cases.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

