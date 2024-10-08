Business Standard
In 10th yr of launch, enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana touch 70 mn mark

In 10th yr of launch, enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana touch 70 mn mark

This is the 10th year of the rollout of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oct 08 2024

The gross enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana have crossed the 7 crore mark, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority said on Tuesday.

This is the 10th year of the rollout of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The scheme was launched on May 9, 2015, to create a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, underprivileged and workers in the unorganised sector.

The total gross enrolments under the scheme have crossed 7 crore, with an enrolment of over 56 lakh members in the current financial year 2024-25, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.

 

This feat of bringing in the most vulnerable sections of society under the coverage of pension has been made possible with the untiring efforts of all the Banks and SLBCs, it said.


Oct 08 2024

