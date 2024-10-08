Business Standard
Home / India News / Odisha enhances gratuity limit for regular govt employees to Rs 20 lakh

Odisha enhances gratuity limit for regular govt employees to Rs 20 lakh

This raise applies to the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) and is effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, for all regular state government employees

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

The decision follows requests from various service associations in the state for an increase in the DCRG ceiling. | File Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday raised the gratuity limit for government employees from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

This raise applies to the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) and is effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, for all regular state government employees, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision follows requests from various service associations in the state for an increase in the DCRG ceiling.

The move aligns with the central government's recent adjustment to the retirement and death gratuity under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, which also took effect from January 1, 2024.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gratuity. Illustration by Binay Sinha

Gratuity for central govt employees hiked by 25%: Know details

Gratuity. Illustration by Binay Sinha

How to claim gratuity after resigning: Process and documentation

EPFO, funds, savings

Gratuity hike setback, wellness retreat: Top personal finance stories

Premiumemployees, companies, audit, meeting, board

Hike in gratuity amount deferred: What it means for your financial planning

Diljit Dosanjh

Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Orry among 10 riskiest celebs for online search

Topics : Gratuity Gratuity benefits Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon