Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket at Parsee Gymkhana

Rishi Sunak visits Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket at Parsee Gymkhana

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket, asserting he was happy that he did not get out too many times.

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X. "Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. 

  So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," Sunak told reporters.  He said he looked forward to more such visits.  The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman. It moved to its current location along the picturesque Marine Drive in 1887.

 

Rishi Sunak Mumbai UK

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

