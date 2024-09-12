Business Standard
RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital

Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday

The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sep 12 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, sources said on Thursday.
Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, they said.

The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two, the sources added. In 2014, the former Union minister, 66 at the time, had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

He had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023. "He was admitted again on September 10, 2024 at Asian Heart Institute for angioplasty by Dr (Santosh) Dora and Dr Tilak (Suvarna)," sources added.
Lalu Prasad Yadav Heart diseases rjd Bihar

Sep 12 2024

