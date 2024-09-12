Excise policy scam: SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea on Sep 13

Business Standard
Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Friday for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy scam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy "scam".
As per the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.
Chadha, who was in Haryana, also made an appeal to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 assembly elections.
 
"We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow," Chadha told reporters.
The apex court bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas.
Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.
The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

