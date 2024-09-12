Business Standard
Home / India News / Mosque row: Muslim panel asks municipal corporation to seal illegal portion

Mosque row: Muslim panel asks municipal corporation to seal illegal portion

The panel comprises the Imam of the mosque and members of the Waqf board and the mosque management committee

Protest, Shimla Protest

Members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangarh Committee who had given the protest call against the unauthorised construction in the mosque welcomed the move. | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid escalating tensions over the Sinjauli mosque in Shimla, a Muslim welfare committee on Thursday urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.
The panel comprises the Imam of the mosque and members of the Waqf board and the mosque management committee.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A delegation of the committee made the request in a representation to Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Attri and said Muslims living in the locality are permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh and it was taking the step to preserve harmony and brotherhood.
 
"We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli," member of the welfare committee Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said.
The Imam of the Sanjauli mosque said, "There is no pressure on us, we have been living here for decades and this decision has been taken as a Himachali. We want to stay in peace and brotherhood should prevail."

Attri confirmed receipt of the representation.
Members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangarh Committee who had given the protest call against the unauthorised construction in the mosque welcomed the move.

More From This Section

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: Congress names candidates for 89 seats in Haryana

Research and Devlopment

India becoming global research powerhouse: Principal scientific advisor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Trumpeted 100-day agenda, but after 95 days, govt 'vacillating': Kharge

Delhi High Court

UPSC aspirants case: HC reserves order on bail plea of basement owners

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail in CBI case on Friday

"We welcome the move of the Muslim community and would be the first to hug them for taking this initiative in the larger interest," member of the samiti Vijay Sharma said.
Hindu organisations demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state had given the call for the Sanjauli bandh on Wednesday.
The case of unauthorised or illegal construction of some floors in the mosque is being heard by the court of the municipal corporation.
Last Thursday, Hindu groups staged massive protests at the Chaura Maidan here in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha and Sanjauli to press for their demands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

police

Shimla mosque controversy: Protestors break barricades, clash with police

Gyanvapi mosque, Vishwanath temple, ASI survey

Hindu side requests court to allow ASI to dig premises in Gyanvapi case

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988

HC clears path for Krishna Janmabhoomi vs Shahi Eidgah Mosque legal suits

mosque

Mosque targeted, around 40 police officers injured in mob disorder at UK

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Indian national killed, another injured in Muscat mosque shooting incident

Topics : mosques Shimla Hinduism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon